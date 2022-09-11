Magis Eagles defeat Baby Webmasters in Cesafi junior division pre-season tourney in Bogo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Many-time Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) juniors division champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles defeated the Central Ice Cream-backed University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 72-65, at the start of the Don Celestino Martinez Sr. CESAFI Juniors Division Pre-Season tournament at the Don Celestino Martinez Sports Complex in Bogo City on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Batang Gilas member Jarred Bahay led the Magis Eagles with 18 points, six of which were tallied in the final period to beat the Baby Webmasters.

UC-Central Ice Cream took control of the game for the first 34 minutes, but the Magis Eagles turned the tide in the final period with their superb defense, limiting the former to just eight points.

Ateneo de Cebu’s defensive efforts in the final period produced them 21 points, helping them eke out a hard-earned victory against their Cesafi rival.

Michael Asoro and Rafael Aradaza each scored 16 points while Josh Go finished with 10 points for the Magis Eagles.

Mark Solonia led UC with 17 points, Allan Ray Gako added 11 and Joemil Sorilla contributed 10 points.

UV 76, CBSAA 67

In the other game, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers had a late game resurgence to beat the host team, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA), 76-67.

Ian Panerio led the Baby Green Lancers with 14 points. His teammates Marvin Ravelo added 12 and Nathan De la Torre finished with 10.

Dale Otero led Bogo with 14 points, while Simon Maghinay chipped in 10 points.

Bogo managed to grab the lead, 67-66, after Otero and Maghinay combined for a 15-2 scoring blitz with 3:15 remaining in the final period.

However, the Baby Green Lancers remained composed and re-took the lead, and held on until the buzzer sounded to earn the hard-fought win.

/dcb