New educational assistance QR code, link, inaccessible due to ‘heavy traffic’

(Updated)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) launched on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, the new link and QR Code for the online application for the agency’s educational assistance.

The agency, in a social media post on Saturday, advised students in crisis situations (who are not beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program and other scholarship or educational assistance from the government and non-government agencies) who have yet to avail of the DSWD’s educational aid to scan the new QR code and the link to proceed with their application.

“Paabota ang tubag gikan sa DSWD-7 pinaagi sa text o email kung asa ipahigayon ang assessment ug payout,” the DSWD-7 announced on Saturday.

However, shortly after they were published online, the QR code and link were inaccessible due to heavy traffic.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, CDN Digital tried to access the QR Code and the link, but attempts were not successful.

Several netizens also commented on CDN Digital’s post about their experience when they tried to access the link and the QR code on Saturday.

DSWD-7 director Shalaine Marie Lucero said that since they re-opened the online application for educational assistance at 12 noon on Saturday, the agency only received 35 successful applications.

“Traffic kaayo (access to QR Code and link) kay daghan tried to get in (as many tried to apply online),” she told CDN Digital in a text message past 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The DSWD-7 asked the public to refrain from submitting multiple online applications for educational assistance as these will still be subjected to vetting

To recall, the agency suspended its online application after it reached the target number of applications during its first batch of online applications for educational assistance. /rcg

READ: DSWD-7 temporarily suspends online application for educational assistance