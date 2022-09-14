Lolo in Moalboal, Cebu found lying with stab wounds

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 74-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu after he was seen lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday morning, September 14.

Police in Moalboal confirmed that residents in Barangay Bugho spotted an elderly lying on a field around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police Staff Sergeant Kenneth Jerusalem of the Moalboal Police Station identified the victim as Remedio Goles.

Goles is currently confined in a nearby hospital, said Jerusalem.

When residents approached Goles, they saw that the senior citizen was bloodied, prompting them to call for the help of authorities.

Investigations are still ongoing as of this posting.

Moalboal is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 69 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

