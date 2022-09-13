Suspect in Compostela, Cebu stabbing nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Compostela police successfully arrested on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the suspect of a stabbing incident in Barangay Cabadiangan, Compostela town, northern Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Andrew Rellanos, officer-in-charge of Compostela Police Station, identified the suspect as Albert Bautista, of legal age, a native of Batangas City but is renting a house in the said barangay. Rellanos said that personal grudge was the motive in this stabbing that claimed the life of Dante Villarubia on Tuesday dawn.

Bautista was arrested less than two hours after the crime was committed.

Rellanos added that the suspect and the victim were both construction workers of a subdivision in the said barangay.

Rellanos said that the suspect claimed that he got enraged after his wife, who is reportedly five months pregnant, left him for another man. This man is the friend of the victim.

The victim was allegedly the ‘bridge’ between the suspect’s wife and the victim’s friend.

“Ang suspect nasuko aning victim kay ang victim, nagdala og amigo diha or paryente niya nga nauyab sa asawa sa suspect. And worst, gitaban pa gyud ang iyang asawa sa kadtong amigo anang victim. Sa iyang kalagot, iyang gisaka na ang natug kadlawng dako, iyang gidunggab tungods iyang kasuko. Iyang gi blame [ biktima]” Rellanos said.

Rellanos said that he has no information for now on how long the suspect’s wife and the victim’s friend were in a relationship and where they are now.

Villarubia was sleeping inside his rented house when he was stabbed multiple times by the suspect using a knife on Tuesday dawn. The victim’s 16-year-old son witnessed the entire incident. The suspect immediately fled from the area but he did not go into hiding and was found hours later.

“Didto ra sa vicinity sya nakit-e…Naa to ang anak sa biktima. Wala nalang tawn siya mupalag kay og mupalag siya, basig patyon siya’g apil. Kita gyud sya sa panghitabo unya kaila pa gyud siya,” he added.

They are now preparing the necessary documents needed to file a murder complaint against the suspect most probably within the day.

