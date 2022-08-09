DOLE-7 to conduct monthly, free labor education seminars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To empower micro-businesses in the region, the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) will conduct free monthly labor education seminar beginning this month.

In a statement, DOLE-7 said the priority for the series of labor education seminars are micro businesses or establishments with less than 10 workers.

Among the topics that will be tackled in the labor education courses, include how to qualify for exemption from the implementation of the minimum wage; what to do to have a happy and safe workplace, preparation of company policies, and how to avoid labor cases.

“We are inviting all establishments employing less than 10 workers to take advantage of this initiative. This is for free. All they have to do is signify their interest of joining the Seminars and make the most out of the limited slots offered,” said DOLE-7 OIC-Regional Director Lilia Estillore in the statement.

Interested participants can confirm their attendance by email at [email protected] or by completing the confirmation slips that the DOLE-7 staff will distribute on the field.

DOLE-7 also said that it will be deploying its contractual workers on the field to encourage more establishments to participate. Their staff will distribute Labor Education flyers and get confirmations from interested employers.

“This is going to be a monthly activity, which will be led by the DOLE-Technical Support Services Division- Labor Relations and Labor Standards in close coordination with the DOLE-7’s Communications Bureau. For each Labor Education Seminar, 50 slots will be made available. So, I’m enjoining establishments employing less than 10 workers or the micro establishments to not miss this opportunity,” Estillore said.

Labor Education Seminars through Zoom will begin this August 25. It will be open from 10 a.m until 5 p.m., and every 25th of the month for succeeding batches until November 25 of this year.

