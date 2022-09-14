CCTO ‘stepping up’ in putting order in Cebu City roads 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A top official of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is reminding motorists to follow traffic rules as the traffic management office continues its aggressive stand against erring drivers.

Paul Gotiong, CCTO director, told CDN Digital that since last week, their enforcers issued citation tickets to 58 motorists who were apprehended for counterflowing.

“Amo gyod siyang gihinay-hinay og step-up pa g’yod to really [send] a message sa atoang drivers nga we really mean business in [apprehending] so that maka discipline and put order ta sa atong roads,” he added.

(We are slowly stepping up [our efforts] to send a message to our drivers that we really mean business in apprehending so that we can instill discipline and put order in our roads.)

The CCTO has issued a total of 145 citation tickets to violators in just two days this week, and has impounded and clamped 21 motorcycles and private cars for parking in no-parking zones.

Aside from counterflowing, Gotiong said among the top violations committed by drivers are illegal parking and violation to the no-stopping or no parking anytime rule.

As to congestion, Gotiong is asking public utility vehicle drivers to load and unload passengers only in designated areas as simple violation to this creates a huge impact to the traffic flow in the city’s streets.

“Di lang na ma-feel sa uban, but then if there’s a jeepney who will stop in any narrow road for about one minute, then dako na kaayo ning effect sa atong traffic,” he said.

(Some may not feel it but then if a jeepney stops in any narrow road for just one minute, it already creates a huge effect on the flow of traffic.)

He also asked the general public to check their vehicles before using them, and make sure that it is roadworthy as to avoid accidents, especially as face-to-face classes have already resumed, which means there are more people on the road.

/bmjo

