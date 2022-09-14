Marina suspends safety certificate of MV OceanJet 168 after hitting reef

TAGBILARAN CITY — The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) has suspended the passenger ship safety certificate (PSSC) of merchant’s vessel (MV) OceanJet 168 after it was damaged when it hit a coral reef while traveling from Bohol to Siquijor last Friday, September 9.

Engr. Emmanuel Carpio, director of Marina Central Visayas, said the vessel sustained damage to its starboard side propeller.

“Considering the integrity of the hull and her machinery has been compromised, the PSSC of MV OceanJet 168, is hereby suspended in accordance with Administrative Order No. 11-19 or the Guidelines on the Suspension of Safety Certificates and Issuance of Lifting Order of Ships involved in Maritime Casualties and Incident; MARINA MC No. 152 and PMMRR 1997; Republic Act No. 9295 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations in relation to the Ship Survey System,” the letter read.

The suspension order stays until Marina thoroughly inspects and evaluates the vessel’s seaworthiness.

MV OceanJet 168 is operated by Ocean Fast Ferries Inc. (OFFI) and is one of its largest vessels.

Provincial Board Member Gloria Gementiza, one of the passengers along with Rep. Vanessa Aumentado of Bohol’s second district, expressed dismay over OceanJet’s alleged lack of protocol and accountability.

In a privilege speech last Tuesday (Sept. 13), Gementiza said that passengers were left hanging on what to do since there was no announcement from the boat’s captain or crew members as to what happened.

The vessel safely sailed back to Tagbilaran City port, but she said they were never informed of what happened.

RELATED STORIES

223 passengers from aground ferry brought safely to Cebu

PCG-7: One dead, 1 missing after fire hit ferry off Bohol waters