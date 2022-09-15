Lapu-Lapu to hold job fair on Sept. 16

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Public Employment Service Office (PESO) is inviting jobseekers to join the “PESO Lapu-Lapu-The Outlet Job Fair” on Friday, September 16, 2022 at The Outlet in Barangay Basak.

The job fair will be participated by 18 companies who will be eying qualified applicants.

More than 3,000 job openings will be offered to jobseekers. The job fair will start from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Kim Francisco, head of PESO, said that this third quarter job fair is part of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s commitment to providing jobs to Oponganons.

Francisco said participating companies include the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) locators, business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, supermarkets, hospitals, food companies, and labor pooling agencies that provide workers in hotels and resorts anywhere in Metro Cebu.

He also advised job-seekers to bring ball pens and resumes or biodata with photographs.

Francisco said that by having many resumes, one may apply to two or more companies, one after another. If accepted by more than one company, the applicant has the option to choose which one he or she prefers.

The job fair is in partnership with MEZ 2 Estate, Aboitiz InfraCapital, and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Francisco said Mayor Chan holds quarterly job fairs to address unemployment and underemployment.

He added that they also plan to hold another job fair in November, in time for the city’s fiesta celebration. /rcg

