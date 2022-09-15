Motorcycle driver dies after he got ran over by truck in Lacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle driver died when he got run over by a truck along the highway in Consolacion town, northern Cebu on Thursday noon, September 15.

Police in Consolacion identified the victim as Placido Bate Abris from Brgy. Opao, Mandaue City. The driver of the truck, a wingvan type, was named Julius Camique Enano, a native from Iloilo.

Based on initial reports from the Consolacion Police Station, both the motorcycle driver, Abris, and the truck driver, Enano, were traversing the northbound lane of the highway that connects to Cansaga Bay Bridge in Brgy. Tayud, Consolacion.

Abris, however, lost control of his vehicle due to the road being slippery. He lost his balance, and fell off his motorcycle.

Unfortunately, at that time, Enano was right behind him and was too late to step on the brakes of his truck.

“The victim was immediately brought to the nearest hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival by the attenting physician,” portions of the police report said.

Enano is currently under the custody of the Consolacion Police Station.

Consolacion is a first-class municipality located approximately 15 kilometers north of Cebu City.

ALSO READ

Gwen declares ‘all-out war’ vs drugs

Rider dies after motorcycle collides with trisikad in Talisay City

TEAM starts evaluation of city’s brgy. roads, sidewalks

CCTO helps enforce student fare discount law

1 dead in motorcycle-tractor collision in Calamba City

Marina suspends safety certificate of MV OceanJet 168 after hitting reef

DOLE-7 provides pumpboats to parents of child laborers in Danao City

CCTO ‘stepping up’ in putting order in Cebu City roads

3 dead in Batangas road crash

2 motorbikers dead in Rizal road crash

/dbs