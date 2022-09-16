CCTO issues more than 10,500 citation tickets from Sept. 1 to 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In just 15 days into September, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has already issued 10,502 citation tickets to erring motorists.

In a statement, the CCTO said this was more than the number of apprehensions they had made during the same period for August.

READ: CCTO issues over 8,000 traffic citation tickets from Aug. 1 -15

The city’s transportation office said the common issues were violation to the No Left Turn policy, no stopping anytime, driving left or counter flowing, and night illegal parking.

Aside from this, the CCTO has also impounded a total of 342 motorcycles, 67 e-bikes, 13 four-wheel vehicles, and clamped 464 vehicles.

Paul Gotiong, Cebu City Transportation Office executive director, in an earlier interview, said they had stepped up in their operations to send a message to motorists that they are serious in imposing discipline and ensuring safety on roads.

Additionally, he urged drivers of public transportation vehicles to only load and unload people in designated areas because even a minor violation to this could have a significant impact to traffic flow.

/dbs