LTFRB OKs fare hike for public utility vehicles, TNVS by Oct. 4

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | September 17,2022 - 06:58 AM

LTFRB OKs fare hike for public utility vehicles, ride hailing services

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday approved the fare hikes for public utility jeepneys, buses, taxis, and ride-hailing applications that will take effect on October 4.

In a statement, the LTFRB said they approved a P1 peso hike for traditional and modern jeepneys; P2 pesos hike for ordinary and aircon city buses as well as provincial buses; and P5 pesos hike for the flag down rates of taxis and the Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) or ride-hailing apps.

The updated rates approved by the LTFRB are as follows:

Jeepney

Traditional: from P11 to P12

Modern: from P13 to P14

City Bus

Ordinary: from P11 to P13

With air-conditioning: from P13 to P15

Provincial Bus 

Ordinary: from P9 to P11

Deluxe bus (per kilometer): from P1.75 to P2.10

Super deluxe bus (per kilometer): from P1.95 to  P2.35

Luxury bus (per kilometer): from P2.40 to P2.90

RELATED STORIES

LTFRB: Jeepney fares due for new increase

Piston-Cebu opposes new round of jeepney fare hike

Drivers seek fare hike due to rising fuel prices

Cebu PUJ drivers: P2 fare hike not enough to cover fuel costs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, fare hike, LTFRB, Oct. 4, Public Utility Vehicles, TNVS

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.