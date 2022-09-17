LTFRB OKs fare hike for public utility vehicles, TNVS by Oct. 4
MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday approved the fare hikes for public utility jeepneys, buses, taxis, and ride-hailing applications that will take effect on October 4.
In a statement, the LTFRB said they approved a P1 peso hike for traditional and modern jeepneys; P2 pesos hike for ordinary and aircon city buses as well as provincial buses; and P5 pesos hike for the flag down rates of taxis and the Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) or ride-hailing apps.
The updated rates approved by the LTFRB are as follows:
Jeepney
Traditional: from P11 to P12
Modern: from P13 to P14
City Bus
Ordinary: from P11 to P13
With air-conditioning: from P13 to P15
Provincial Bus
Ordinary: from P9 to P11
Deluxe bus (per kilometer): from P1.75 to P2.10
Super deluxe bus (per kilometer): from P1.95 to P2.35
Luxury bus (per kilometer): from P2.40 to P2.90
