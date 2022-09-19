CFC Gentle Giants take on Maharlika Manila in PFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants look to move up in the standings as they take on the Maharlika Manila FC on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

CFC is currently at third place with 11 points coming off three wins, two draws, and one defeat.

The No. 2 spot is currently held by the United City FC, which stunned the league-leading Kaya FC Iloilo, 2-0, last September 17.

United City FC has 13 points off four victories and one draw. Kaya FC Iloilo remains on top of the team standings with a 5-1 (win-loss) slate worth 15 points.

In their first meeting, the Gentle Giants overwhelmed Maharlika, 5-1, last September 10, 2022. Maharlika Manila remains at the bottom of team standings with no wins in six matches.

If the Gentle Giants repeat their dominant victory against Maharlika Manila, they would likely dislodge United City FC for the No. 2 spot.

The Gentle Giants will also have a rematch against Mendiola FC 1991 on September 24 to wrap up the first round of hostilities in the PFL.

They also have a huge chance of beating Mendiola after they routed the latter last September 16, 7-1.

The win put CFC at the No. 2 spot in the standings until United City stunned Kaya FC.

In the second round, the Gentle Giants are likely going to play for the first time at their home turf at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in the South Road Properties (SRP) in the PFL.

