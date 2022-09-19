Amirul scores winning goal for PH U-19 squad

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) footballer Kamil Jaser Amirul scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory of the Philippine Under-19 squad against Afghanistan in their last remaining group stage match of the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers at the Al-Saadah Sports Sports Complex in Salalah, Oman last Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Amirul, the lone Cebuano to suit up for the Philippine U-19 squad in the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers, delivered for the team as he scored in the winning goal at the 83rd-minute of the game.

Although the Philippines is already eliminated from the tournament, the win still allowed them to end their campaign on a promising note.

Before Amirul’s goal, the team had numerous close calls throughout the match.

A corner kick courtesy of Gaven Muen landed on Barotac Nuevo’s Jaime Rosquillo.

Rosquillo who also plays for the Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants, caught the ball from the corner kick and went on for a header, but was blocked by an Afghan defender.

The ball landed on Amirul’s path and he quickly flicked it with his left foot. An Afghan defender managed to block it, but Amirul secured the ball anew and kicked it with his right foot. This time, the ball made the net.

The win provided the Philippines U-19 team with three points.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

CFC Gentle Giants take on Maharlika Manila in PFL