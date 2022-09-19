Montaño, former Lacion Sarok Weaver, makes presence felt in NCAA as an LPU Pirate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Consolacion’s pride, Gyle Patrick Montaño is enjoying the sudden popularity he gained in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) after his spectacular game last weekend for the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates.

The Pirates shocked the heavily-favored San Beda Red Lions, 89-81, at the FilOil EcoOil Center in Manila in the ongoing NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament.

The 22-year-old Montaño led the team with 18 points, 12 of them from the three-point line.

The former Consolacion Sarok Weaver made his name known in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Aspirant’s Division Cup 21-U tournament last April in Zamboanga del Norte.

Montaño was hailed as the PSL 21-U “Most Valuable Player,” after helping the Sarok Weavers put on a virtually unbeaten run to win the tournament’s title.

“To be honest, di pa ko sanay kaayu kay this is a big opportunity and journey for me and wala ko gaexpect diri jud. But in Cebu, I’m used to all the attention. I mean mas sanay jud ko didto. Naanad na ba unlike NCAA medyo awkward pa,” said Montaño who also suited up for the Southwestern University Phinma Cobras before being recruited by LPU.

(To be honest, I am used being here because this is a big opportunity, and the journey for me and I was not expecting this here. But in Cebu, I’m used to all the attention. I mean, I am used to that there. I got used to it there unlike in the NCAA, where it is still very awkward.)

Despite his spectacular game against San Beda, Montaño can’t help but overthink and have self-doubts.

“Mao ni permi nako e-overthink. But I think we all do have doubts man jud sa atong self ba, pero my mindset is always kung kaya sa uban kaya sad nko,” added Montaño.

(I have always done this – to overthink. But I think we all do have doubts in our selves, but my mindset is always if they can do it I can do it too.)

Now, that he’s making his presence felt in the NCAA, Montaño also felt the pressure mounting, but he is always ready to take on the challenges ahead of him.

“Pressured jud all the time because being a student athlete requires you to keep your balance or manage your time well. Representing Cebu in the NCAA, at first di jud ma sink in (it cannot sink in), but above all, I’m grateful,” said Montaño.

Some of the proudest people of Montaño’s early success in the NCAA are his former Sarok Weaver coach Kareem Alocillo and Consolacion Sarok Weaver team manager Mark Malazarte.

“With his achievement now, I’m not shocked. Because he has been preparing for it ever since. I always tell him, it’s only a matter of time “Kuya Pat”. It’s God’s plan. Again, as his former coach, I’m celebrating from a far and wishing him more in life on and off the court,” said Alocillo.

For his part, Malazarte said that Montaño playing in the NCAA was an important thing for the people of Consolacion and would serve as an inspiration for younger players.

“Personally, I am very proud of Kuya Pat (as we fondly call him), to be part of his basketball journey is such an honor. I am also very grateful for his stint with us since he was a very big part of that championship run we had in Zamboanga,” he said.

“Kuya Pat reaching and being able to play in NCAA for LPU is such a big thing for the people of Consolacion…he serves as an inspiration for young players,” said Malazarte.

RELATED STORIES

Key players of Consolacion, Mandaue land spots in college teams

NCAA: Late run propels Lyceum past San Beda

NCAA: Arellano upsets defending champion Letran

Pampanga Delta clobbers Consolacion Sarok Weavers to become PSL 21-U national champions

Consolacion Sarok Weavers take home PSL 21-U Visayas crown