Consolacion cop chief: CCTV ordinance’s passing a big help in police probes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Requiring establishments to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Consolacion town will be a huge help in police investigations.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Danilo Colipano, chief of Consolacion Police Station, said this after the passing of the Comprehensive CCTV Ordinance of 2022 in Consolacion town last September 12, 2022, which would be fully implemented after 15 days of the ordinance’s publication.

“Dako kaayo syag tabang kay in times nga naay mga insidente, naay marecord, mareview then pwede gamiton as part of evidence sa atoang conduct sa investigation,” Colipano said.

(It is a big help especially in times when we have incidents, we can have records, that we can review then we can use as part of evidence in our conduct in the investigation.)

Drawing back last 2019, when he was still a chief of police of Liloan Police Station, Colipano said that there was a robbery incident in Consolacion town, a neighboring town of Liloan, victimizing a local store.

“Medyo isolated ang lugar. With the help of the CCTV, naidentify ang mga suspect and na filelan ang kaso and eventually nadakpan na karon ang mga suspect. Kung wala pa toy CCTV, wala gyuy makaila,” Colipano said.

(The area was isolated. With the help of the CCTV, the suspect was identified, and a case was filed against him, and eventually the suspect was caught. If there had not been a CCTV, then nobody could have identified the suspect.)

Colipano was assigned in Consolacion Police Station last June 17, 2022.

So far, Colipano said that having access to CCTVs is crucial, especially in investigating the traffic incidents in their areas of jurisdiction. Other than that, they also successfully solved some robbery incidents in their municipality through these security cameras.

“In addition, in the implementation also of the CCTV [ordinance], we would like to ensure that the fundamental rights of an individual, especially the right to privacy is protected,” he added.

In general, Colipano said that Consolacion’s peace and order is manageable.

