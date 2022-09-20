SHAABAA Season 25: Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 stays unbeaten

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 edged RDAK Powersports-Batch 2020, 80-60, to remain unbeaten in Division C of the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 last Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

The victory cemented Batch 2014’s position at the top spot of Division C’s team standings with seven wins and no losses while inflicting Batch 2020’s sixth defeat in seven games for the No. 8 spot.

Popoy Navarro led the score sheet for Batch 2014 by pouring 13 points to go with five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Norico Benedicto also had 13 markers, two boards, one assist, and one steal. Lucky Ecarma had a double-double game of 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Jair Igna chipped in 12 points.

Batch 2020’s Mitch Ivan Almodal scored 16 points, while Romeo Angelo Jabalon added 15 points in their losing efforts.

Meanwhile, MDP Customs Brokerage-Winzir-Batch 2013 routed SABR Solutions Inc.-Batch 2018, 95-71, to trail Batch 2014 at the No. 2 spot in Division C’s team standings.

Batch 2013’s victory improved their record to a 6-2 (win-loss) slate, while Batch 2018 is at the No. 4 spot with a 4-2 (win-loss) card.

Rendell Senining exploded with 36 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Fletcher Galvez had a double-double outing of 18 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block.

Ar-G Araw-Araw scored 16 points with five rebounds, seven assists, and one steal for Batch 2013.

Batch 2018’s Eroll Pastor had 18 points with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.

In Division A, AutoLab-Batch 1999 defeated Dynacast-Batch 2001, 71-61, as both teams are now tied at the No. 2 spot in the team standings.

Both teams have a 4-2 (win-loss) record after their game last Sunday.

Richard Uy had a spectacular double-double performance of 26 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and two blocks.

His teammate Robert Gilo also had a double-double outing of 13 points and 19 rebounds.

Batch 2001’s John Paul Cabrera spoiled his own double-double game of 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

The other games last Sunday saw Suprea Ready Mixed Concrete-Batch 2011 beating Prince-Laptap-MYMC ZeroSix-Batch 2006, 65-56.

Also, Vivant Corenergy-Batch 1994 nipped Speed Demon-Batch 1996, 77-62, while Magis Medical Fund-Batch 1997 routed Mandaue Eco Glass Inc.-Batch 1992, 65-37, in Division A.

GEF Daikin 98-Batch 1998 edged Gaisano Capital-Batch 2002, 69-56, in the other Division A game.

Lastly, Marjaztin Glass Trading & Construction-Batch 2008 demolished Bizol-Batch 2005, 100-66, in Division B.

