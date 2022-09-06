SHAABAA All Star Weekend: P1.2M raised for construction of new gym

CEBU CITY, Philippines —True to their noble cause, the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) executives raised a whopping P1.2 million during the 25th SHAABAA All-Star Weekend last Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Six “Ateneo Hearters” who are top business executives here in the Philippines participated in a fun-filled but competitive three-point shootout to raise money for the construction of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) gymnasium during the all-star weekend.

The purpose of the gymnasium is to provide the school’s varsity teams a new practice venue for their respective sports.

After the competition, they were able to raise as much as P1.2 million. The six business executives are SHAABAA Chairman and Core Pacific Money Exchange CEO Afshin Ghassemi, Franco Soberano, Edmond Gaisano, Dave Ting, Joseph Lo and Chase Cokaliong.

Ting emerged as the champion of the three-point shootout, while the Dinsay family were the winners in the family shootout. Elddie Cabahug emerged as the champion in the competitive 3-point shooutout.

Meanwhile, the All-Star Selection Team bested the All Star Varsity Team, 92-82, in one of the All-Star matches held last Sunday.

Chooks-to-Go 3×3 star Zach Huang led the All-Star Selection with 17 points to go with six rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Daryle Tan had a double-double game of 14 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, four steals, and one block.

Uri Avila and Ar-G Araw-Araw scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The losing squad’s Michael Asoro scored a whopping 41 points, with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block.

On the other hand, Team Lux Oriens beat Team Magis, 88-78, in the Division C all-star game. Fletcher Galvez and Lucky Ecarma topscored Team Lux Oriens with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

Steven Co had 18 points for Team Magis while teammate Niño Araw-Araw scored 13 points.

Division A’s Team Magis and Team Lux Oriens settled for an 84-all tie. Jose Vicente Cañizares led Team Magis with 17 points, while Sergs Al Gobui was Team Lux Oriens’ best player with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Team Lux Oriens narrowly edged Team Magis, 82-79, in Division B. Cabahug and Franco Te each scored 16 points for Lux Oriens, while Kylle Valmoria had 21 points for Team Magis.

Ecarma and Cabahug were named the All-Star MVPs in their respective divisions.

/dbs