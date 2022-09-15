Batch 2018 cements No. 4 spot after downing Batch 2020 in SHAABAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — SABR Solutions-Batch 2018 demolished RDAK Powersports-Batch 2020, 94-77, on Wednesday, cementing its No. 4 spot in Division C of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Batch 2018 improved its record to four wins with one defeat in Division C, while Batch 2020 suffered its fifth defeat in six games good for the No. 7 spot.

Joshua Vincent Mah and Eroll Pastor powered Batch 2018 with 32 and 21 points, respectively as the latter added 21 rebounds.

Ian Clark Apostol, Edgardo Galang Jr., and Michael Vincent Wong scored 14, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Zeke Swayze Himaya led the losing squad with 17 points while Melvin Seth Teves and Michael Jhaye Jordan have 12 points each.

In the other Division C game, Batch 2019 finally entered the winning column by tripping UNAHCO, Inc.-Batch 2022, 84-78.

The victory improved Batch 2019’s record to a 1-4 (win-loss) good for the No. 8 spot, while Batch 2022 remained winless in six games to remain at the bottom of the standings.

Batch 2019’s Joshua Balankig put on a double-double outing of 30 points and 15 rebounds, while Jose Lunday also had a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Aldrich Atienne Alvez spoiled his 36-point outing for Batch 2022.

In Division B, Suprea Ready Mixed Concrete-Batch 2011 climbed from No. 3 to No. 2 in the team standings after defeating Marjaztin Glass Trading & Construction-Batch 2008, 71-65.

Batch 2008 remained at the bottom of the standings after absorbing their sixth straight defeat without a win.

Bradley Ryan Bacaltos led Batch 2011 with 26 markers.

The other Division B game saw Casino Ethyl Alcohol-Batch 2010 beating Bad Boys Wingz-Batch 2007, 76-68.

Both teams are tied at the No. 3 spot in Division B with similar 4-2 (win-loss) cards.

Jasper Christian Co Diaz led Batch 2010 with 28 points and 14 rebounds. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Ochea drains 50 pts as Batch 2013 drowns Batch 2019 in SHAABAA

Senining erupts for 35 to lift Batch 2013