CCTO deputizes Market Operations Division’s staff to assist in enforcing market traffic laws

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting in October, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will assign deputized members of the city’s Market Operations Division (MOD) to the Carbon Market Complex and other local public markets to assist in enforcing traffic laws.

According to Paul Gotiong, executive director of the CCTO, would-be deputized market staff are now undergoing regular training.

As part of their training, participants are required to participate in immersion exercises after attending the required theoretical and practical lectures and exams.

Gotiong said since most of the MOD staff are moving around the market, he thought that having them to assist their enforcement team will be a big help in improving traffic flow in the area.

He added that the deputized MOD staff will also soon help them implement the rules for proper loading and unloading of passengers within the vicinity of the public markets here.

Gotiong shared that in the future, modernized transportation, such as e-bikes, will also be allowed to ply the Carbon Market complex.

“At the same time, kaning sa kariton nato nga magdala sa mga pinalit sa mga mangompra, in the future, they will be given routes within the Carbon Market complex. So, it would be best also since the MOD is there 24/7 then at least we can have our augmentation program also,” he told CDN Digital.

Once deputized, MOD staff would now have the same functions and capacity as the traffic enforcement team of the CCTO, wherein they can also issue citation tickets for violators within the market complex.

The deputization order would be effective until the end of December 2022.

By next year, Gotiong said they will evaluate the deputized personnel’s performance and will conduct another refresher course.

Deputization training

Gotiong said the trainees from the MOD have been divided into two batches, each undergoing a two-week training.

The first batch, composed of 15 MOD staff, started training last Wednesday, September 14, with the CCTO Education Section.

The second batch will start their training on Sept. 22. until October 5.

“After their training, they will go on OJT (on-the-job training) pa ni sila. Amo silang i-deploy sa roads guided by our educators and atoang regular enforcers para mahibaw sad sila how to traffic, how to man within the intersection, kay complete g’yod ni siya nga training. Kung unsay naagian sa atoang enforcers, mao sad ilang maagian,” he said.

He, however, clarified that the deputized MOD staff who will be performing this duty will not be getting additional incentives, as this initiative is upon the agreement of the MOD and the CCTO.

CCTO, he said, also continues to collaborate with various government agencies as well as businesses, such as mall management.

“As much as possible, the CCTO wants to tie up with the barangays, for the tanods for training ug kaning different estate nga also naka contribute sa traffic, like kaning sa IT Park and Cebu Business Park. Padayon nato atong partnering with them because they are very vital especially within their own complex,” he said.

