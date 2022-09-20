Dress as a Swiftie and Capture It, Remember It

What is your favorite Taylor Swift era? We know it is hard to choose, especially since each era has a different take on timeless and contemporary fashion pieces. As an artist, Taylor checks all the boxes when it comes to her craft. More than writing songs and interpreting them, she is a style icon many look up to and get inspiration from.

Sure enough, what ‘Tay Tay’ wears as soon as a new album drops is the talk of the town. But before her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ is released in October, let’s look back at her previous bops, from Red to Folklore, and recreate outfits based on your favorite TSwift era!

1. Red

Taylor’s style during the Red era was more modern with vintage pieces, and her signature red lip is one of the most noticeable changes she went through. Forget about fairytale-esque dresses to flowy skirts. Red was highly inspired by vintage fashion—black booties, wide-brim hats, A-line skirts and dresses, and heels.

We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling 22 dressing like Taylor’s Red era!

2. 1989

Let’s start by saying that 1989 was Taylor’s most significant genre shift. With Style in the album’s tracklist, there is a lot to expect from this era in terms of fashion. But, of course, Taylor never disappoints. The staples were form-fitting clothes, high-waisted shorts or skirts, and flowy, dramatic dresses.

The album had a lot of ensembles worth appreciating. Taylor continued rocking her red lip; we even got the first glimpse of the Reputation era. But we will talk more about that in the next item.

3. Reputation

The Reputation era was a drastic change for Taylor, both in her music and style. We saw a different side of her as she depicted herself as a moody hot girl who liked wearing many black clothes. Although she stayed away from the press during this period, her style was never hidden from the eyes of fashionistas inspired by her sexy, smoky, and girl-boss looks.

Some key pieces were bomber jackets, camo skirts, cargo pants, combat boots, thigh-high boots, dark lipstick, fishnets, and distressed denim shorts.

4. Lover

The Lover era was the total opposite of Reputation because it was full of color incorporated in different shapes and styles. You could almost smell the sweet fragrance of vanilla by just looking at Taylor’s outfits in the music videos and red carpet. This era never needed to calm down using anything pastel and tie-dye. It makes sense that the staples were tie-dye tees, butterfly heels, pastel menswear, and anything that screams positivity and joy!

5. Folklore

The Folklore era was the cardigan era! Or at least it felt like. This album was folkloric and told a lot about escapism. Taylor’s style during this period was a reimagined English country chic and cottage core style. Plaid was a prominent piece of fashion choices and a touch of floral patterns here and there. There were ruffled Victorian blouses, gingham skirts, and chunky boots to add more texture and shape. Overall, Folklore was laid back and emphasized outwear like trench coats and sweaters.

Recreating Taylor’s outfits throughout the eras isn’t that complicated because her style is diverse. For sure, there’s something for you, whether grungy or vibrant fashion.

Calling all Cebuano Swifties out there! Join “Swiftivity” every Wednesday from 4 PM to 8 PM for the whole month of September at the Indoor Picnic Park located at the Lower Ground Level, City Wing Atrium!

This is in partnership with Taylor Swift Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu (Please note that this is a fan event. Taylor Swift will not be in Cebu).

