La Trinidad wants to learn and adopt Mandaue’s climate change programs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The municipality of La Trinidad, Benguet wants to learn Mandaue City’s programs regarding climate change.

On Wednesday, September 21, officials of the municipality including councilors and barangay captains visited Mandaue City to learn about the city’s climate change efforts and plans.

Mandaue City officials then presented before the La Trinidad officials the city’s climate change programs.

The visit is in line with La Trinidad’s educational tour and climate change adaptation, mitigation, and tourism.

Councilor Belmer Elnis said that they are looking forward to forging a sisterhood agreement with Mandaue City.

“We have our intent as we have seen that Mandaue also has the best practices. We really wanted to adopt.”

Charles Canuto, the president of the Association of Barangay Council (ABC) and the municipal councilor, admitted that their climate change plan was not approved by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Canuto did not elaborate on why they were denied by the DILG.

Because of this, Canuto said they wanted to find a local government unit whose climate change plan was approved by the DILG.

Their DRRMO officer then recommended Mandaue City.

Canuto said that based on the initial presentation shown by Mandaue City officials, the cooperation of the residents, stakeholders, and non-governmental organizations is very important to succeed with the planned programs.

“I am not saying it’s not like in the municipality but maybe may pagkukulang siguro kami because when we conduct these types of activities, sad to say maraming mga NGOs somewhat hesitant to help, bahala na kayo diyan” said Canuto.

They also visited the city’s command center and some of the city’s heritage spots. /rcg

