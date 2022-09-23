Man wanted for robbery with homicide since 2009 is nabbed in Minglanilla, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After 14 years in hiding, a 40-year-old man, who was wanted for robbing and killing a teacher in 2009 in Leyte, was arrested in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu, on Thursday afternoon, September 22, 2022.

Police Major Philip John Libres, chief of Opao Police Station in Mandaue City, identified the accused as Montre Respecia, 40, a credit card agent also known as ‘Yads,’ and a native of Barangay Poblacion in Mahaplag town in Leyte province.

Respecia was arrested via virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of Robbery with Homicide that was signed by Judge Clinton Nuevo, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court 8 (RTC 8) last July 20, 2011, with no bail recommended.

Libres said that Respecia said that he had no knowledge of who robbed and killed the victim. However, the accused told police that he was somehow happy that he was arrested as he was already tired of hiding.

The arrest of Respecia was made via a joint operation of personnel from Opao Police Station, Mahaplag Police Station, and Minglanilla Police Station.

Respecia is currently detained at the Opao Police Station, which was in charge of the warrant of arrest for Respecia.

READ MORE:

5 Most Wanted Persons nabbed in Cebu Island

Cebu’s alleged ‘most wanted person’ arrested

Most wanted person in Cebu arrested – PNP

Top 8 most wanted in CV arrested near Office of the Provincial Prosecutor