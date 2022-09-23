SHAABAA: Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003 still undefeated

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003 downed Bad Boys Wingz-Batch 2007, 69-51, on Wednesday, September 22, 2022, to remain undefeated in Division B of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

The victory cemented Batch 2003’s position at the top of the team standings with an unblemished 7-0 (win-loss) slate, while inflicting Batch 2007’s third defeat in seven games for the No. 4 spot.

Batch 2003 virtually sealed the top seed in Division B as the tournament’s much-awaited playoffs is nearing.

Daryle Tan had a fantastic night by tallying a double-double game of 22 points, 11 rebounds to go with one assist, and one steal for Batch 2003.

Ervin Adrian Lopena also had a double-double with 19 points with 12 rebounds, and two assists.

In Division C, UNAHCO Inc.-Batch 2022 outplayed RDAK Powersports-Batch 2020, 102-91, despite being undermanned.

It was Batch 2022’s first win in seven games to place them at the eighth spot in Division C’s standings. Batch 2020 dropped to a 1-7 (win-loss) card for the bottom spot.

Also in Division C, Casa Mira-Batch 2021 eked out a hard-fought 83-81 win against Batch 2019.

The win improved Batch 2021’s record to a 4-4 (win-loss) slate for the No. 5 spot in the standings. Batch 2019 suffered its fifth loss in six games to stay at No. 7.

In the other Division B game, 04 the Win-Batch 2004 manhandled Marjaztin Glass Trading & Construction-Batch 2008,92-69.

