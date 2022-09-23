DTI asks noche buena products manufacturers to cap price hike to 10%

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry asked local manufacturers on Friday to limit the increase in the prices of noche buena items to 10 percent.

DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo made the appeal noting that the prices of noche buena products, including ham, milk, cheese, fruit cocktail and all-purpose cream, have already started to increase.

“Nilalabas natin ‘yung price guide para alam ng consumers kung hanggang magkano nila mabibili ‘yung mga produkto,” Castelo said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

(We are releasing a price guide so that consumers will know the price range of the products they want to buy.)

However, this will only be a price guide and not suggested retail prices (SRPs). Christmas products cannot be covered by SRPs because they are not basic necessities or prime commodities.

“But yung pakiusap pa rin natin sa mga manufacturers ng Christmas products kung pwede, maximum na nila ang 10-percent increase. Huwag na sanang lalampas sa 10 percent para hindi naman rin mabigla ‘yung mga mamimili,” she added.

(But we are asking the manufacturers of Christmas products to limit their increases to 10 percent, if possible. I hope it will not go beyond so consumers will not be shocked.)

According to Castelo, who heads the DTI consumer protection group, they do not regulate the prices of noche buena products, but they are urging manufacturers to keep the increases at the “absolute minimum”.

Castelo shared a tip to consumers to be able to save when purchasing noche buena items.

“Hikayatin ko na din, subukan nilang bumili nung mga bundle or ‘yung mga package products,” the official urged.

(I encourage consumers to try buying products in bundles or packages.)

“Ang savings nila, sa computation natin, nasa mga P20 hanggang P70. I-check lang pong mabuti ang expiration date,” she continued.

(Their savings, based on our computation, may reach P20 to P70. Just check the expiration date.)

Castelo likewise reiterated the DTI’s advice to start purchasing noche buena products while Christmas is still months away to save money. —Catherine Dabu, INQUIRER.net trainee