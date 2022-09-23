CCPO recommends registration of renters as crime deterrence



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office directed all 11 police station commanders on Friday, September 23, to coordinate with their respective barangays in encouraging landlords to require identification cards (IDs) first before taking in renters.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO’s deputy director for administration, said the move could be a good deterrence against crime and illegal drugs.

Parilla said that although some Cebu City barangays have already created an ordinance on this matter, not all of the city’s 80 villages are implementing the policy.

“Even sa katong sa programa sa atoang City Director nga pakighinabi sa mga Barangay officials, Barangay Captains nga under sa every police stations, usa ni sa iyahang gi-recommend, usa ni sa atoang natuki to have daily review kung kinsa ang namuyo sa Barangay they should include sa mga renters” Parilla said.

Parilla said that it would be beneficial if the city will create an ordinance requiring barangays to verify the identity of would-be renters.



The ordinance will require renters to register with the barangay and inform the latter that they will be renting a unit in the village.

“Kay ang atoang mga molopyo gyud resident nato sa Cebu City duna man tay records so ang kani sad ang atoa nga ang tanang mga molopyo to include students, kanang mga trabahante nga nagpuyo sa atong siyudad ato sad ma-monitor, so that is only proseso nga makahibawo ta pila gyud ang actual nga tawo nga naa sa atong syudad,” Parilla said.

Aside from that, landlords are also required to submit a list of their renters to the barangay.

Parilla also revealed that they have already recommended this move to the Cebu City Council before.

He said that they found the need to really push for the adoption of the move following their recent police operations, specifically the buy-bust operation in Barangay Bacayan last Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

In that operation, they arrested drug suspects who were renting a house in a subdivision.

Parilla said that they would again lobby for the creation of a barangay-based identification ordinance with the Cebu City Council. /rcg

