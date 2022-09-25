KardingPH to bring rains in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The entire island of Cebu may be spared by the wrath of Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) but meteorologists urge the public to keep their raining gears ready.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) confirmed that Karding’s path does not cover Cebu.

“Dili ta labot sa Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals… Layo ra gyud kaayo ta sa (agianan ni Karding),” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

However, Aguirre said, the island province will be experiencing damp weather that will last until Monday, September 26.

The state weather bureau said the southwest monsoon (habagat) affecting Cebu and other parts of Visayas may intensify due to the super typhoon’s presence.

“Ang habagat or atong southwest monsoon maoy naghatag ug dag-um ug pag-ulan karung adlawa hangtud Lunes,” Aguirre said.

“Mostly cloudy ta. Naa tay sunny periods although landong nga kalangitan unya duna tay possible nga light to moderate ug occasional nga heavy pag-uwan,” he added.

Pagasa-Mactan also advised fishermen, small boat owners, and operators not to sail as they are expecting strong and big waves, still due to Karding’s presence.

As of this writing, Pagasa said Karding is still undergoing intensification.

In their 8 a.m. advisory on Sunday, September 25, Pagasa said Karding reached the super typhoon category at 5 a.m. after a period of explosive intensification of 90 kilometers per hour (kph) in 24 hours.

Karding is expected to make landfall within the vicinities of Northern Quezon and Southern Aurora on Sunday evening. They also did not rule out the possibility of an afternoon landfall or close approach in the vicinity of Polillo Islands.

The center of the eye of “Karding” was spotted some 230 kilometer east of Infanta, Quezon, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 230 kph. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

