F&E Enterprises, Inc. is Valvoline Asia Pacific Region’s Best Distributor of the Year

The award was received at Le Meridien Hotel and Resort in Phuket, Thailand last September 15, 2022. A major criteria for the recognition was growth in sales, which the sales team led by Mr. Emmanuel S. Aguillon, Chief Finance Officer and Head of Sales, grew by more than double the volume in the last five years as they also exceeded the million-liter mark for elite distributors.

“Acceptability for the brand Valvoline has increased rapidly in the last 5 years as we have proven that the brand is more than what meets the eye. We all know that Valvoline is a brand that holds the title as the original motor oil, with the founder of lubrication himself as the father of Valvoline, but over time our clients in Panay, Negros, Cebu, Eastern Visayas and Palawan have proven that a cleaner and long lasting engine basically results from using the best quality engine oil. And that is what we have to offer more than anything else,” said Mr. Aguillon.

Mr. Emmanuel Aguillon was joined by his sister and Head of Marketing, Gen Aguillon-Chiong, General Sales Manager Benjamin Nino IV and Admin and Logistics Manager Macre Alejan in receiving the award during the Valvoline International Distributors Conference in Phuket. Upon receipt of the award from Mr. Parveen Khokher, Regional Director – Rest of Asia of Valvoline International, Mr. Aguillon gave his acceptance speech and as a tradition, a bottle of champagne was popped on stage. The night closed with an extravagant show of talent, from drag queen cabaret to women belly dancing and the traditional Thai folk dance.

F&E Enterprises, Inc., representing Central Philippines, overtook a number of contenders from 16 countries in the region. This award is the highest and the most prestigious honor one distributor could get in its entire business partnership with Valvoline, and after 12 years working with the brand, F&E was able to garner this with the support of the Visayas and Palawan motoring market. F&E thanks the entire Visayas & Palawan for trusting Valvoline – the FIRST in the WORLD and the BEST of the REGION, F&E.

For more questions on how to become an end user, partner, or retailer of the World’s First Valvoline lubricants, please visit their website at www.fandegroup.com or visit us at the designated distribution outlet and look for our friendly branch head: ILOILO Headquarters – Sta. Rosa, Mandurriao, BACOLOD Headquarters – Old Airport, Singcang, NEGROS ORIENTAL – Maslog, Sibulan, CEBU Headquarters – Langtad, Naga City, PALAWAN – National Highway, Puerto Princesa City (Robinson’s Mall). We are very eager to serve your needs.

