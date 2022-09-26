What's Up!

F&E Enterprises, Inc. is Valvoline Asia Pacific Region’s Best Distributor of the Year

By: - September 26, 2022

The award was received at Le Meridien Hotel and Resort in Phuket, Thailand last September 15, 2022. A major criteria for the recognition was growth in sales, which the sales team led by Mr. Emmanuel S. Aguillon, Chief Finance Officer and Head of Sales, grew by more than double the volume in the last five years as they also exceeded the million-liter mark for elite distributors.

For more questions on how to become an end user, partner, or retailer of the World’s First Valvoline lubricants, please visit their website at www.fandegroup.com

Mr. Emmanuel S. Aguillon, CPA Chief Finance Officer and Head of Sales for F&E Enterprises, Inc., pose for a photo after he received the prestigious award for Valvoline as the Best Distributor of the Year – Asia Pacific Region.

“Acceptability for the brand Valvoline has increased rapidly in the last 5 years as we have proven that the brand is more than what meets the eye. We all know that Valvoline is a brand that holds the title as the original motor oil, with the founder of lubrication himself as the father of Valvoline, but over time our clients in  Panay, Negros, Cebu, Eastern Visayas and Palawan have proven that a cleaner and long lasting engine basically results from using the best quality engine oil. And that is what we have to offer more than anything else,” said Mr. Aguillon.

(From L to R) Victor Llanes, Valvoline’s Cluster Manager for Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar and Guam; Benjamin Nino IV, F&E’s General Sales Manager; Macre Alejan, F&E’s Admin and Logistics Manager; Parveen Khokher, Valvoline’s Regional Director for Rest of Asia; Emmanuel Aguillon, F&E’s Head of Sales (center); Gen Aguillon-Chiong, F&E’s Head of Marketing; Gaurav Dang, Valvoline’s Regional Head of Finance; and Raymond Belmonte, Valvoline’s Sales Manager assigned for Visayas and Mindanao, all in their traditional costumes as they accept the prestigious award.

Mr. Emmanuel Aguillon was joined by his sister and Head of Marketing, Gen Aguillon-Chiong, General Sales Manager Benjamin Nino IV and Admin and Logistics Manager Macre Alejan in receiving the award during the Valvoline International Distributors Conference in Phuket. Upon receipt of the award from Mr. Parveen Khokher, Regional Director – Rest of Asia of Valvoline International, Mr. Aguillon gave his acceptance speech and as a tradition, a bottle of champagne was popped on stage. The night closed with an extravagant show of talent, from drag queen cabaret to women belly dancing and the traditional Thai folk dance.

Traditional Thai belly dancers entertained guests from all over the Asian countries with their sexy attire and mastered movements.

F&E Enterprises, Inc., representing Central Philippines, overtook a number of contenders from 16 countries in the region. This award is the highest and the most prestigious honor one distributor could get in its entire business partnership with Valvoline, and after 12 years working with the brand, F&E was able to garner this with the support of the Visayas and Palawan motoring market. F&E thanks the entire Visayas & Palawan for trusting Valvoline – the FIRST in the WORLD and the BEST of the REGION, F&E.

Drag Queens in cabaret costumes wowed the audience with their European-style performance and comedic expressions.

For more questions on how to become an end user, partner, or retailer of the World’s First Valvoline lubricants, please visit their website at www.fandegroup.com or visit us at the designated distribution outlet and look for our friendly branch head: ILOILO Headquarters – Sta. Rosa, Mandurriao, BACOLOD Headquarters – Old Airport, Singcang, NEGROS ORIENTAL – Maslog, Sibulan, CEBU Headquarters – Langtad, Naga City, PALAWAN – National Highway, Puerto Princesa City (Robinson’s Mall). We are very eager to serve your needs.

#FandE #AuthorizedDistributor #ValvolineDistributorOfTheYear #Valvoline #TheOriginalMotorOil

Latest Stories
Most Read