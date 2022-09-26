75 passengers stranded in Cebu ports due to #KardingPH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 75 passengers were stranded in the different ports in Cebu due to Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru).

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) confirmed that several shipping lines decided to cancel their trips on Sunday, September 25.

Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Krysta Bergantin, PCG-7 spokesperson, said they recorded 15 passengers who were stranded in the Port of Danao. They were bound for Camotes Island.

Bergantin also said 60 more passengers headed for Hilongos in Leyte were left stranded since Sunday.

While Visayas was spared by Karding’s wrath, several sea trips have been suspended and cancelled due to bad weather, the PCG-7 official said.

On Monday, September 26, the following trips were also cancelled.

1. Northern Cebu

– Bogo to Masbate

– Bogo to Palompon, Leyte

2. Cordova Roro Port

– Cordova to Olango Island

3. Camotes

– MV Junmar Express to Danao

4. Cebu

– Cebu to Dipolog

Karding’s eye was last spotted 190 kilometers west of Dagupan City in Pangasinan as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.

The super typhoon made landfall in Burdeos town, Polillo Island in Quezon province on Sunday evening.

