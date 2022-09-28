CCTO: Contractor to finish Digital Traffic System project by end of 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The private contractor of the “Digital Traffic System project at various intersection streets of the city” targets to finally turn over its completed phase one and finish its works for phase 2 by the end of 2022.

This is according to Paul Gotiong, CCTO executive director, who said that the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) has already inspected this month the contractor’s completed works for Phase one.

However, the Manila-based private contractor still has to submit a required document to the DEPW, so the latter can finish its completion report, which is required for the official turnover of the project to the city.

Once this happens, the responsibility to already man and control the city’s upgraded traffic light system will be transferred to the city or the CCTO, for that matter.

Phase one of the project covers 18 major intersections of the city, including a command center. Its project cost is P232,503,412.31.

“Yesterday, I was talking with them (DEPW), ang kato nalang ilang gihuwat is the document from the contractor,” he said.

“Ang contractor man gud is naa sa Manila pa, so, basin ila na tong gilihok kay naa may mga missing documents gud and then, as we all know, mura’g taud taod na sad to nga transaction nila with the city government, from the previous administration,” he told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Gotiong said he is in constant communication with the private contractor of the project.

Both the Notice to Proceed and Notice of Award for phase one were awarded to the contractor in September 2020. It was supposed to be finished within 210 calendar days, but delays occurred due to various reasons, such as the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and the Super Typhoon Odette.

The city undertook the “Digital Traffic System at various intersection streets of the city” project to enhance its capability to manage and monitor public situations, such as crimes, accidents, and traffic flow.

The technical specification of the project covers traffic signal equipment composed of an LED traffic signal, LED pedestrian signal, adaptive vehicle countdown timers, vehicle detectors, traffic controller, and mast arm poles.

Among the intersection location for phase one are P. del Rosario St. to Pelaez Street; General Maxilom Ave. to D. Jakosalem Street, and Juan Luna Ave. to A. Soriano Ave.

Gotiong said works for phase two of the project is also nearing completion.

“Ang kulang nalang sa phase two is ang sa atoang CCTV kay wala pa sila naka line sa fiber network nila. They are still getting the permits also,” he added.

Gotiong noted that the contractor’s work in downtown Cebu City hampered by the asphalting or road maintenance program of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in downtown area, especially in Colon Street.

Phase two of the Digital Traffic System project covers 27 secondary intersections, the majority in downtown Cebu City, and has an estimated project cost of P248,326,538.63.

