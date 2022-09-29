Pagasa: Storm to exit PAR Thursday afternoon

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Luis (international name: Roke) has intensified into a tropical storm but is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) later in the day, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The state weather bureau, however, added that Luis will not have a direct impact on the country’s weather.

“Taglay nito ang hangin na higit 75 kilometers per hour, malapit po sa sentro, at may pagbugso na 90 kilometers per hour, bahagya pa itong lumalakas ngayon. Hilaga na ang kanyang movement at around 20 kilometers per hour,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estreja.

(Luis has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness of 90 kilometers per hour; it has partially strengthened today. It is moving northward at around 20 kilometers per hour).

“Kung mapapansin natin sa ating latest satellite animation, ilang sandali na lamang ay lalabas na ito ng Philippine area of responsibility, patungo sa northern part ng Pacific Ocean. Kung mapapansin din natin ay walang direct effect si Bagyong Luis sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa,” Estreja added.

(Luis will leave the Philippine area of responsibility later towards the Pacific Ocean. Luis will not have a direct effect over any part of the country).

Estreja said Pagasa is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) 335 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar that will cause cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The LPA is unlikely to gain strength and will dissolve within the day.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides in areas affected by rain.

*Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Thursday:

Metro Manila — 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio — 17 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag — 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao — 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Legazpi — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay — 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo — 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

