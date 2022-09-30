Tour de Cebu 2022 showcases vintage cars for the historic 1000-km car rally

Tour de Cebu is back, starting with a pre-event showcase of some of the best sports cars participating in this year’s 1000-kilometer historic car rally.

On September 29, 2022, at 1 PM, some vintage cars were displayed at a car show at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City. The showcase highlighted some of the best sports cars manufactured in 1972 and older. The oldest model on display is a 1957 white MGA.

The cars joining Tour de Cebu’s 2022 edition, which will be held from September 29 to October 3, 2022, are considered rare, valuing not lower than a hundred thousand dollars. The most expensive sports car is a silver Corvette, a special model called “split window.”

This year’s other entries for the “rolling museum”, as the organizers call it, are a 1979 Opel GT, 1957 MGA, 1972 Porsche 914, 1868 Alfa Romeo Giulia, 1965 Porsche 912, 1970 Lancia Fulvia Zagato, 1968 Mercedes Benz 280 SL, 1960 Porsche 356B Cabriolet, 1974 MGB, 1961 Jaguar XKE, 1972 Datsun 240Z, 1968 Porsche Targa, 1963 Corvette, 1974 Alfa Romeo Spider, 1966 Toyota Sports 800, 1966 Shelby Mustang, 1971 Lotus Europa, Michel Speedster, Michel Spyder, Kougar Jaguar, 1969 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV, and a 1969 BMW 2002.

The showcase highlighted some of the best sports cars manufactured in 1972 and older.

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the country’s only 1000-kilometer historic car rally is back to bring participants through some of the many scenic spots of the Visayas, including the famous Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

















Tour de Cebu was originally conceptualized as a celebration of a decade of friendships formed and shaped by the open road but has blossomed into a major driver for road tourism, highlighting the beautiful roads and highways and the many scenic spots that the Visayan islands have to offer.

Tour de Cebu 2022 is sponsored by Petron Blaze 100 Euro 6 (Official Fuel Sponsor), Vintage Grail, BE Grand Resort Bohol (Official Hotel in Bohol), NUSTAR Resort and Casino (Official Hotel in Cebu), FASTCAT, Johnny Air Cargo, 103.5 Retro Cebu, Nature Spring, Span Asia Carriers, ERUF, Cinco Automotive, Nice Day Carwash, and Toyota Team Cebu (Official Support Vehicle).

READ: Tour de Cebu car show gives us glimpse of ‘rolling museum’