Tour de Cebu car show gives us glimpse of ‘rolling museum’

CEBU, Philippines—Some of the finest classic sports cars owned by noted car enthusiasts in the country were put on display on Thursday, September 29, 2022, for the Tour de Cebu car show at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

The car show served as a prelude to the main event, which is the 1000-kilometer historic car rally that flags off on Friday morning, September 30.

READ: Tour de Cebu returns after two-year break

The car show gave motoring enthusiasts a glimpse of what to expect in this prestigious tour that is inspired by the famed Mille Miglia in Brescia, Italy.

Among those showcased in a glimpse of what organizers call a “rolling museum” were a 1959 MGA Deluxe, a Porsche 550 Spyder, a Jaguar Kougar, a 1963 Corvette, and a 1960 Porsche 356B Cabriolet.

Here are some of the photos from the car show:

The seventh edition of the one-of-a-kind motoring event will bring participants through some of the many scenic spots of the Visayas, including the famous Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) and around the tourist island of Bohol.

The tour culminates on October 3.

Tour de Cebu is sponsored by Petron Blaze 100 Euro 6 (Official Fuel Sponsor), Vintage Grail , BE Resort (Official Hotel in Bohol), NUSTAR Resort and Casino (Official Hotel in Cebu), FASTCAT, Johnny Air Cargo, 103.5 Retro Cebu, Nature Spring, Span Asia Carriers, ERUF, Cinco Automotive, Nice Day Carwash and Toyota Team Cebu (Official Support Vehicle) . Event is managed by Tradeshow International, Inc.