Bongbong Marcos commits to improving SSS services

He encouraged SSS employees to “always embody excellence” and “put the best interests of the Filipino people above everything else.”

“As your President, I assure you that I commit myself to every initiative that will improve the efficiency and productivity of the SSS and thereby improve the welfare of our people,” Marcos said.

The President highlighted the “critical role” of the SSS in the country’s social protection, with the Philippines recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am truly excited to see more ways to which the SSS will bring its services closer to its members and make a positive impact in the communities you serve,” he said.

“With a strong, stable, and secure SSS, I see a better and brighter future, not only for its members but also for the entire country,” Marcos added.

The President also commended the programs of the SSS, including the Contribution Subsidy Provider Program, the flexible payment scheme for fishermen and farmers, the Contribution Penalty Condonation Program, and the Consolidated Loan Program.

“With programs like these, which are timely, which are sensitive, which are aware of the condition of our employees, that is then the SSS has much reason to celebrate its 65th birthday, because the job that you have been doing continues to be of great value to our people,” he said.

“The job that you are doing is exactly the job that we had asked you to do – to provide the safety nets, to provide the guarantees for our people, when tragedy strikes, when crisis strikes, and when people are just going about their daily business,” Marcos added.

