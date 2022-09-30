Taft Properties launches forward-thinking retail services through East Gate Shoppes

The newest lifestyle destination in the region is here!

Taft Properties opened the doors of East Gate Shoppes on September 28, 2022, to celebrate what is genuinely Cebuano.

East Gate Shoppes is the commercial component of Taft East Gate, presenting forward-thinking retail services. It also offers commercial areas in various sizes and options in line with different business needs and essentials ranging from wellness, beauty, healthcare, and more.

Moreover, East Gate Shoppes combines a mix of retail spaces and innovative concepts to cater to any corporate requirement. With innovation and its solid heritage, operating in this lifestyle center just makes sense.

Taft Properties is under VICSAL Development Corporation, the firm behind the successful Metro chain of stores. That ensures East Gate Shoppes’ caliber when it comes to decades of expertise in retail.

Located near Cebu’s major business district, everything is at arm’s reach in Taft East Gate. But to make things even more convenient, Shoppes brings comfort to the doorsteps of the property’s tenants and homeowners.

East Gate prides itself on a Micro Township development. It is where you can live and experience to the fullest in a whole community, move and get anywhere from a prime address, and save from the hassles of commuting and waiting.

Furthermore, this development, master-planned by Taft Properties, offers spaces like no other. Anyone can work conveniently close to many workspaces, enjoy retail therapy, absorb the positive energy of a place rich in activities, be part of communities built with respect to nature, and play to find the heart’s delights close by.

East Gate Shoppes is in the center of sizable clientele from homeowners and business owners designated for BPO and corporate offices. There is also foot traffic from offices and establishments around Cebu Business Park and other surrounding businesses, shopping malls and leisure districts.

Check out various brands at East Gate Shoppes today, such as Belo Medical Group, Alishan Milktea, and Harvey’s Burger.

Some brand partners of East Gate Shoppes and The Kitchen at East Gate that will be opening soon include Hestia Prime Pharmaceutical, Cloud Eats, Bucket Bites, Shawarma Shack, Tah-mee Drinking and Frozen Yogurt, Chill Laundry Lounge, and Unique Makeover Salon.

For leasing inquiries, contact 09317836387 or email [email protected].

