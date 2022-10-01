Actor Dominic Roco busted in QC drug sting

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested actor Dominic Roco and four others following an illegal drugs buy-bust operation befofe dawn on Saturday in Quezon City.

The Quezon City Police Department (QCPD) reported that operatives from the QCPD-Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14) recovered from Roco at aroundn 1:20 a.m. some P112,000 worth of shabu, P14,000 worth of dried marijuana, a weighing scale, and marked peso bills.

The actor was arrested together with Reynaldo Sanchez, 45; Eugene Marvin Tolentino, 27; Renz Anthony Cruz, 33 and Dexie Diamante, 21.

Roco, is the son of veteran actor Bembol Roco, who appeared the film “Sleepless” in 2015 and the TV series “My Special Tatay” in 2018.

Meantime, QCPD operatives likewise arrested individuals on their most wanted list, including the third most wanted person of the Novaliches Police Station, 33 year old rape suspect Herbbie Laque Barro.

The ninth most wanted person of the Eastwood Police Station, 47 year old German Natingga, was nabbed in Taguig City.

“I commend the QCPD personnel because of the widespread operations against criminality, which will help make Quezon City safer and more peaceful,” QCPD Director Police Brig. Gen. Nicolas D Torre III said in Filipino.

