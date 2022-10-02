CSBT collects P54.4 M as of Aug. 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For the first eight months of 2022, the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) earned P54.4 million in income.

Records from the Provincial Treasurer’s Office showed that CSBT targets to collect P80.4 million this year. This means that their collection, as of August, has already reached approximately 68 percent.

Transportation System Fees, which refer to toll fees and rent from tenants, continue to be the largest source of revenue for Cebu’s largest public bus terminal, amounting to P42 million.

This year’s target income for CSBT is P16.1 million, higher compared to the P64.3 million they managed to collect in 2021.

The terminal also remains one of the biggest contributors to the province’s entire annual income.

Cebu province has posted an income amounting to P4.8 billion between January to August this year. They are aiming to collect a total of approximately P7.4 billion as revenues for 2022.

