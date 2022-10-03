A lolo from Alcoy, Cebu celebrates his 100th birthday

CEBU, Philippines— A lolo from Alcoy, Cebu celebrated his100th birthday on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Centenarian Leodegario “Lolo D” Henson Labastida was born in Malitbog, Southern Leyte in the year 1922.

Lolo D is a retired farmer and copra producer from Leyte. He settled in Cebu when he turned 70.

Tuba daily

His secret to having a long life?

He only eats camote for starch, fresh vegetables from his own produce, and fish. No processed meat and sweets for him.

“He declined the cake as I wanted to introduce him. He said for him cake is only the “bolanghoy” or the cassava puto known in the province. Root crops is his staple food in mountain and I think this has contributed a lot in his longevity,” his granddaughter Marison Enolba Villanueva told CDN Digital.

Also, Lolo D doesn’t drink an alcoholic beverages. He only drinks coconut wine or tuba daily.

“For him, tuba is the secret and he believed it’s a gift from nature, quench his thirst and provided him the minerals and vitamin c as he thought so,” Villanueva said.

With his wit and humor, Lolo D continues to spread good vibes to everyone around him.

Happy birthday, Lolo D!

/bmjo

READ: Centenarian from Danao gets P100,000