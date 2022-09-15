Centenarian from Danao gets P100,000

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A lola from Danao City got P100,000 in cash incentives after she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Vicenta Bueno Batulan, called Nanay Vising, from Brgy. Cahumayan officially became a centenarian last September 11.

In turn, the Danao City government visited her not only to greet her but also to hand her a gift of P100,000 in cash.

Centenarians in Danao City were entitled to receive P100,000 in cash assistance, the local government unit (LGU) said.

Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark ‘Mix’ Durano personally visited Nanay Vising in her residence last Wednesday, September 14 to give her the good news.

“Ako lang hangyo sa pamilya ni Nanay Vising, nga paampingan ang iyang nadawat para naay magamit si Nanay sa iyang mga panginahanglan,” Durano said in a statement.

(My request to the family of Nanay Vising is to take care of what she received so that Nanay will have something to use for her needs.)

“Daghan gyud nato ang nangandoy nga makatungtong og 100 years old pero makababag gyod ang poor lifestyle karon nga exercise gamay pero kaon dako,” he added.

(Many of us dreamed of reaching 100 years old but our poor lifestyle now where we only have little exercise, but we eat a lot.)

/dbs