Expect another Fiba 3×3 World Tour in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Here’s some good news for hoops fans in Cebu.

Ronald Mascariñas, the ‘godfather’ of the Philippines 3×3 basketball, said that FIBA is committed to providing the country two Masters 3×3 world tour tournaments in its schedule that may include another stint in Cebu.

Cebuano basketball fans were treated to international 3×3 basketball action over the weekend during the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Riga of Latvia, the reigning Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, dominated the FIBA max level tournament after beating fellow Olympians, Antwerp of Belgium in the finals on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

For Mascariñas, the world-class 3×3 event last Sunday is just the start.

“This is as if the Cebuanos witnessed the Tokyo Olympics. Yung mga naglaro dito are the same people who played in the Tokyo Olympics, including the champions of this tournament, who are the gold medalists,” Mascariñas, the president of Chooks-to-Go and Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. (BAVI), told CDN Digital.

“It’s actually the best 3×3 tournament in our country. It’s a historic event, we have the best 3×3 players in the world. As a global partner of FIBA, they’re committed to give us at least two masters, the next stop is Mindanao. The direction now, since napakarami nang tournament sa Manila, yung mga international events natin we will have it in the Visayas and Mindanao. Cebu is always a prime venue because nandito talaga yung mga fans.”

With that in mind, Cebuano basketball fans can look forward to the same world-class 3×3 event being held as a yearly event.

‘Goal: Paris in 2024’

A total of 14 teams, including two Philippine squads in Manila Chooks and Cebu Chooks, saw action in the two-day tournament. Teams from the United States, Mongolia, Japan, Qatar, India, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland competed at the SM Seaside City Cebu’s mountain wing area.

“Even the FIBA managing director Alex Sanchez appreciated and was so impressed with the Cebuano fans. Sa rankings ng FIBA sa global promoters worldwide, we’re on the top three promoters. The way we organized and the participation of the crowd, Alex Sanchez of FIBA is very happy with the way we approached organizing this event,” added Mascariñas.

Amidst the success, Mascariñas also pointed out the shortcoming of the Manila Chooks and Cebu Chooks, saying that it was already expected given the cast of contenders vying in the tournament.

“As expected, yung level ng 3×3 malayo pa, nakita niyo naman, napakalayo pa, pero ang importante diyan is the realization. But we have a very long meeting last night with Alex Sanchez, we’re doing this, our objective is the Paris Olympics 2024,” said Mascariñas.

Cebu Chooks is currently ranked No. 25 in the world after moving four places up in the latest FIBA 3×3 team rankings.

If they continue competing the same tournaments like the one they hosted last weekend, they will further improve their chances to compete in the Olympic qualifying tournament.

Cebu Chooks is comprised of the Philippines top 3×3 player, Mac Tallo of Cebu, together with fellow Cebuano Zach Huang, Mike Harry Nzeusseu, and Brandon Ramirez.

“Ang gagawin namin inch-by-inch, kung kahit gaano kalayo yun we will not be giving up. Our target is to send a Philippine team in the 3×3 of the Paris Olympics in 2024,” Mascariñas said.

