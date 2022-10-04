Mactan airport to restart direct flights to Hong Kong, China soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As international travel continues to gain grounds, direct flights connecting Cebu to Hong Kong and China are expected to resume soon.

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) made this announcement as Terminal 2 is expected to return to its normal operations, which is to accommodate international flights only.

In a recent press release, airport officials told the public that beginning October 15, all arrivals and departures for domestic trips will go back to Terminal 1.

Meanwhile, GMCAC reported that they continue to experience growth in passenger traffic, both for domestic and international flights. Domestic demand is already at 67 percent of its pre-pandemic levels, they added.

Before the pandemic came, MCIA can accommodate an average of 35,000 passengers from domestic and international destinations per day.

International traffic notably came from South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

GMCAC said it is expected to relaunch direct flights between Cebu and Hong Kong and China.

“In the next months, MCIA is also expecting resumption of flights from Hong Kong and China,” it said.

MCIA is the country’s second-busiest airport, next to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

All MCIA domestic flights return to Terminal 1

MCIA welcomed 1.6M passengers from Jan. to May