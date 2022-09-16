All MCIA domestic flights return to Terminal 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The management of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) announced on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, that it will operate all domestic departures and arrivals at Terminal 1, effective October 15 at 00:01 Pacific Standard Time.

Effectively, the airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) will be dedicated to all international departures and arrivals.

The MCIA Authority said the airport continues to experience increased domestic traffic with domestic demand now at 67 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

In the same period of 2019, daily average at MCIA tipped at 35,000 passengers for domestic and international. International traffic, the MCIA said, also continues to take increased traffic from Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

In the next months, MCIA is also expecting a resumption of flights from Hong Kong and China.

“MCIA remains committed in ensuring smooth airport experience for its passengers and stakeholders. Thank you for your usual cooperation and understanding,” reads its advisory.

