DOLE-7: 720 TUPAD workers from Negros Oriental get pay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) released on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, about P6.2 million as payment for the wages of 720 workers under the agency’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged (TUPAD) program.

In a statement, the agency said the beneficiaries are residents of Bayawan City, Negros Oriental who rendered work for 20 days from August to Sept. 4, 2022.

TUPAD workers cleaned the streets, de-clogged canals, and cut vegetation and grasses in their respective areas located in the 28 barangays of Bayawan City.

Each TUPAD worker was paid P435 daily or a total of P8,700 after completing their tasks in 20 days.

DOLE 7 said that in the province of Negros Oriental alone, a total of 41,313 displaced and underemployed workers have already benefited from the TUPAD Program from January to September 2022.

This number of beneficiaries would translate to over P255 million released by DOLE to shoulder the wages of the TUPAD workers in the province as well as the cost of their personal protective equipment (PPEs) and their Group Personal Accident Insurance (GPAI) coverage with the Government Service Insurance System.

The agency defines TUPAD program as a “community-based package of assistance” which provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.

/dbs