Couple injured as acacia tree falls in Catmon

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A couple, riding a motorcycle, was injured when an acacia tree at the side of the road fell on the national highway in Barangay Binongkalan, Catmon town, northern Cebu on Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022.

The injured were identified as 43-year-old Senfroso Densing and his 38-year-old wife, Angelita Densing. The couple was from Barangay Macaas in Catmon.

Both were on board their Suzuki Smash motorcycle on their way to work in Cebu City when they got hit by the branch of the tree as it fell on the highway at around 6:50 a.m. on Friday.

The injured couple were then brought to the Damolog Hospital in the neighboring town of Sogod.

Police Corporal Mendel Orevillo, desk officer of Catmon Police Station, said that these two were already discharged this morning after being brought to the hospital for sustaining minor injuries.

Orevillo added that the tree was already old, perhaps, this was the reason why it fell down this morning.

“Karaan na ni nga acacia,” Orevillo said.

(This is a very old tree.)

As of this posting, Orevillo said that the area had been cleared already of the tree branches blocking the road.

Catmon town is a fourth class municipality of Cebu Province. It is approximatedly 57 kilometers north of Cebu City.

