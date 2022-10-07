Bishop Labajo assigned at Sto. Rosario Parish

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Archdiocese of Cebu has assigned Auxiliary Bishop Ruben Labajo as the new team moderator of the team of pastors of the Sto. Rosario Parish along P. del Rosario St. in Cebu City.

The Archdiocese announced the new pastoral assignments of its 17 priests and bishops, including Labajo, in a social media post on Thursday night, October 6, 2022.

Labajo had his episcopal ordination as Titular Bishop of Abbir Maius and Auxiliary Bishop of Cebu at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral of San Vitalis last August 19, 2022.

Prior to being assigned at the Sto. Rosario Parish, Labajo served as moderator of the team of pastors at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Balamban, Cebu, since August 6, 2019.

Archbishop Jose Palma, earlier, said that with Labajo’s new role, he should be “more accessible” in Metro Cebu.

Also assigned at the Sto. Rosario Parish are Fr. Roland Angel Torres as pastoral team member and Fr. Kimrey Pintor as its parochial vicar.

/bmjo

