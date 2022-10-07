Cebu City cops intensify visibility near schools



CEBU CITY, Philippines — More policemen will now be visible near schools in Cebu City.

This was what Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, assured the public following the mass shooting in Thailand that killed several individuals, including more than 20 children, with a former policeman being tagged as the culprit in the killings.

Dalogdog said that even if there was no similar incident that happened in Cebu City, they would not be complacent and would continue to be vigilant.

“We will strengthen the police presence, especially in nearby schools,” Dalogdog said.

He also said that they will continue with their internal cleansing to make sure that their policemen were not involved in illegal activities including the conduct of random drug tests and inspections among his men.

“So far we do not have monitored personnel [engaged in illegal drug activities]. We regularly conduct examinations such as random drug tests as part of our internal cleansing. If our men are involved in irregular activities, there is a chance that they will be dismissed,” he added.

He further reminds his men to stick with the directives and function according to their duties. /rcg

