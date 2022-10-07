Police trying to unmask, catch teeners, who robbed commuter in Kamagayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police have identified a group of teenagers as responsible for the alleged robbery incident that happened in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City, on Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that Parian Police Station commander, Police Major Efren Diaz, told him that they had already identified this group, who took the cellphone of a victim while the victim was waiting for a vehicle.

“Kining mga bata-a gikan daw sa Pasil ug Ermita. Mao na amoang ginafollowup karon para maidentify ang mga batan-on,” Dalogdog said.

(These teenagers were believed to be from Pasil and Ermita. That is what we have been followingup now so that we can identify these teenagers.)

For his part, Police Corporal Rhemmiel Lucero, duty investigator of the Parian Police Station, said that they were coordinating with the victim, who posted on social media about the incident.

As of this posting, this victim did not file a blotter report in their station.

“Nagpost sya sa social media pero wala sya nagreport sa amoa. Mao amoang gicontact karon. Amo interviewhun og unsa nahitabo,” Lucero said.

(He posted on social media but he did not report to us. That is why we are contacting him now. We will interview him on what really happened.)

In a Facebook post of a certain John, he claimed that he was waiting for a jeepney around 7 p.m. on Thursday near the vicinity of the Social Security System (SSS) in the downtown area of Cebu City when a group of teenagers approached him and took his phone from him.

He was not able to take it back because one of these teenagers pointed a knife at him. Fortunately, he was safe from this incident.

Following this incident, Dalogdog directed Diaz to coordinate with the barangay officials so the latter could install lighting systems in areas where crimes usually happen.

“Ang kriminal, gustong-gusto nila yung medyo madilim na lugar dahil pwede sila gumawa ng krimen,” he added.

(The criminals like dark places very much because they can commit their crimes there.)

As they continue their investigation over this matter, Dalogdog further appealed to those who might have been victimized by this group to report to Parian Police Station so police could gather additional information for the immediate arrest or rescue of these involved teenagers.

/dbs