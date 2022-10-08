Cebu City dads commend National Science High School student for her academic excellence

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has commended a student of the Cebu City National Science High School for bringing pride to the city.

Kiersten Candice Sy recently won awards in different local and international academic competitions.

In a resolution, Councilor Franklyn Ong said Sy excelled in mathematics, science, and language.

Sy’s most recent feat were the gold medals that she received after winning the Philippine International Math and Science Olympics Math Heat Round, the Singapore Math Olympiad, and the Math Master Mind Team.

Sy will also represent the Philippines in the International Final Round of the International Science Olympiad Competition of Southeast Asia (ISOCSEA) 2022 scheduled on December 27 to 30, 2022.

ISOCSEA is an international competition that aims to promote excellence and proficiency in science and mathematics through the conduct of friendly global competitions.

Sy is also set to participate in other upcoming international academic competitions like the Global English Language Olympiad Southeast Asia Finals and the Asia Math Olympiad.

“The success of Kiersten Candice Sy in the aforementioned international academic competitions brought pride and prestige to the City of Cebu,” read part of Ong’s resoltion which the City Council approved during their Oct. 5 session.

According to Ong, Sy’s well-deserved recognition will motivate and inspire other students, competitors, and their families to take part in and represent the city in other esteemed international events.