LOOK: Bella Racelis shows candid moments with Joshua Garcia on his birthday

Amid speculations that they are an item, Bella Racelis gave a glimpse of candid moments with actor Joshua Garcia as she greeted him on his birthday on Friday, Oct. 7.

Garcia can be seen holding a camera, smiling widely and holding a small card bearing the words “Why do you think we met?” in Racelis’ birthday greeting via her Instagram Stories.

“Happy birthday [Joshua],” the vlogger said in her greeting, which was accompanied by a fish emoji.

This comes after Garcia and Racelis were spotted last Oct. 2 seemingly holding hands while walking in public.

Speculations linking them have been making rounds online since last August, when they interacted through comments on the vlogger’s Instagram post. Last month, Garcia also gave a glimpse of their moments together on his personal photography account on Instagram.

Garcia and Racelis have yet to confirm or deny the supposed romance between them as of this writing.

Garcia’s last known public relationship is with his former leading lady Julia Barretto. The two broke up in 2019 and the actress stressed that they have since remained friends. Fans also believe the two have had “closure” when they starred in the 2021 music video for Moira Dela Torre’s “Paubaya.”

