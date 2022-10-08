Sec. Frasco leads groundbreaking of ‘Tourist Rest Areas’ in northern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Tourist Rest Areas (TRAs) will be established in northern Cebu soon to improve the overall experience of both the local and foreign travellers.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco led the groundbreaking of the TRAs that will be situated in the towns of Medellin and Carmen.

The Department of Tourism is planning to have at least 10 TRAs that will be spread in strategic locations in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

These TRAs are among the many facilities that the DOT aims to establish nationwide, as part of its efforts to boost the country’s tourism industry.

The TRA project is among the flagship programs of Frasco, highlighting the provision of clean comfort rooms for tourist who are in transit to different tourism destinations in the country.

