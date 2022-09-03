DOT eyes creation of Tourist Assistance Call Center for local, foreign guests

MANDUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Tourism (DOT) is planning to operate a Tourist Assistance Call Center in order to make the visit of both the local and foreign tourists to the different destinations in the country safe and memorable.

“As part of the Marcos Administration’s objective to enhance the overall tourist experience in the Philippines, local and foreign tourists will soon have a hotline to call should they require information or need any assistance if any untoward incidents occur during their trip,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco said in a post on her official Facebook page on Friday, September 2.

Frasco said that to date, “if you are a tourist in the Philippines, and you encounter problems or scams, for some reason of the other, you simply do not know who to call or where to go.”

“We plan to change that by providing a TOURIST ASSISTANCE CALL CENTER to serve as a One-Stop-Shop for our tourists, so that they may be able to obtain the assistance that they need so their experience in the Philippines will be memorable and that they feel safe and secure as they travel across the country,” she added.

And since Filipinos are known for their kindness and hospitality, “these virtues will be fully reflected in our Tourist Assistance Call Center as tourists feel secure in the love, warmth, and care that we shall devote to every step of their journey!”

